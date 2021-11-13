$889.75 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $889.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.77 million to $900.00 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $538,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. Trimble has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

