$889.75 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $889.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880.77 million to $900.00 million. Trimble posted sales of $829.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.
In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meaghan Lloyd sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $538,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,560,380. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TRMB stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. Trimble has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
