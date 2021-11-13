8PAY Price Hits $0.0677 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $685,480.79 and $417,257.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00073098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00074282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.11 or 0.07205358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.69 or 0.99922465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

