$9.49 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post $9.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $39.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $66.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $37.80 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 84.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

IDYA opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $884.42 million, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

