AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Position Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of AAON worth $13,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 57.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AAON by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AAON by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,383,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,843,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

