AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after buying an additional 1,929,092 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after buying an additional 515,346 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $15.02 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.