AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.
In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ ABCL opened at $15.02 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
