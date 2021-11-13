ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

