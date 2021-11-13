ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.30). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

ACAD opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

