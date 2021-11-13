ACENT Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. ACENT has a total market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00224065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00086260 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

