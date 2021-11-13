ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Shares Bought by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,174 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 3.87% of ACRES Commercial Realty worth $5,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 185.72, a current ratio of 263.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

