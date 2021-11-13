Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $809,151.47 and approximately $14,228.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,291,800 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

