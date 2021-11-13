Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 835,948 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £14.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through CoalSwitch and Wood Processing segments. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

