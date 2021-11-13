adbank (ADB) Trading Down 12.3% This Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 13th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $52,928.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About adbank

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,947,640 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

