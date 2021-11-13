AdEx Network Hits Market Capitalization of $71.05 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $71.05 million and $7.38 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,675,820 coins and its circulating supply is 131,233,344 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

