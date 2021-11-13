ADMA Biologics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.47) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 380,000 shares of company stock worth $380,000 and sold 2,341,949 shares worth $3,015,016. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.