Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,833,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,973 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $360,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $147.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $155.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 515,784 shares of company stock valued at $61,403,881. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

