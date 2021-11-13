aelf Price Reaches $0.55 (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $297.11 million and $16.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.74 or 0.00373123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.