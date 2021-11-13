Aeron Hits One Day Volume of $40,454.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $7,452.91 and approximately $40,454.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00220843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

