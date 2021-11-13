AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589,892 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of AgEagle Aerial Systems worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UAVS stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.66 million, a P/E ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 4.47. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

