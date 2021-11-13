Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $57.07 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 285,711 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 39.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,568,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after purchasing an additional 725,700 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $49,135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

