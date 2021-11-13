Aidos Kuneen Hits 1-Day Volume of $314,355.00 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $20.73 million and $314,355.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,503.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.40 or 0.07212584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00400428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.43 or 0.01033156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00087528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.87 or 0.00419936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00270821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00241241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

