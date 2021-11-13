Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALRN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 575,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

