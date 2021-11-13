Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.33 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $86.33 million and $6.31 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,170.76 or 1.01792198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00051135 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00356521 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00542139 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.97 or 0.00174894 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001445 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 498,146,638 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

