Airbloc (ABL) Reaches Market Cap of $6.39 Million

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $100,384.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00227749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00088400 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.