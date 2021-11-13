Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 82,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,377. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.41.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,280 shares of company stock worth $913,566. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 59,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

