Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ AKUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 91,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,626. Akouos has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Akouos Company Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
