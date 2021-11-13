Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AKUS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.18. 91,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,626. Akouos has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akouos stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 157.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Akouos worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

