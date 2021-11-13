Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $276.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.70. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $117.69 and a 1-year high of $282.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

