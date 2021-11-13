Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $558.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

