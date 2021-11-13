Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0921 on Major Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $312.06 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.75 or 0.00309898 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00103205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00148124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00004805 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000128 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.