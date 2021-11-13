Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.16 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Algorand has a total market cap of $13.16 billion and $671.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00003239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00149567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.04 or 0.00498317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00078349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001455 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,710,114,083 coins and its circulating supply is 6,248,554,175 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.