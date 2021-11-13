ALL BEST ICO Market Cap Hits $131,305.54 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 182.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $131,305.54 and $135,828.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00227355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,782,767 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

