Allakos Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.49) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allakos in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($4.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.43). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. Allakos has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 46.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 28.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 24.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Allakos news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

