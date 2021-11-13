Allakos Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.52) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.52) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.59). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.45) EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04).

ALLK has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

Allakos stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. Allakos has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 16.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.