Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 684.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,414 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Allegheny Technologies worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,776,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,695,000 after purchasing an additional 788,343 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,281,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI opened at $17.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegheny Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.