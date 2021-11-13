Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.98% of Allegiant Travel worth $68,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317 over the last three months. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $144.99 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.10.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

