AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of AB opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

