Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after buying an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,490,000 after buying an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,902,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,848,000 after buying an additional 291,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.29 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

