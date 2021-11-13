Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post sales of $188.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $158.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $747.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $741.80 million to $752.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $782.65 million, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $808.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $45.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 88,461 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 43.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.