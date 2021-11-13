Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.33. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 61,385 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Alpha Services and Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALBKY)

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

