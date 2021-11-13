Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,973.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,835.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2,631.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.