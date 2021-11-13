Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to report sales of $165.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $166.20 million. Alteryx posted sales of $160.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $527.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $528.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $615.83 million, with estimates ranging from $592.40 million to $627.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

NYSE AYX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.82. Alteryx has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after buying an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 107.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter worth approximately $22,947,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $17,841,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

