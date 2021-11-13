Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $3,902,850.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $2,638,670.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,299,019 shares of company stock valued at $184,503,064 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.22.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

