Amalgamated Bank Buys 9,591 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TechTarget news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,403 shares of company stock worth $13,183,416 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

