Amalgamated Bank Buys New Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Century Communities by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

NYSE CCS opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

