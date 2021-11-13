Amalgamated Bank Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 459.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 6.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Renasant by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST opened at $39.52 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

