Amalgamated Bank Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 422.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,693,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,053,000 after buying an additional 158,288 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,542,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,316,000 after buying an additional 204,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,923,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,740,000 after buying an additional 207,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,227,000 after buying an additional 710,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

