Amalgamated Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 336.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Monro worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,877,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monro by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,413,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,787,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,057,000 after acquiring an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,660,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,492 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MNRO opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 63.80%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

