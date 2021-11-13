Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,693 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth about $170,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Nevro stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.22. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.38.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

