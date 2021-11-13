Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.