Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce $50.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.40 million. Amalgamated Financial posted sales of $55.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.90 million to $194.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $244.08 million, with estimates ranging from $241.07 million to $247.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock worth $136,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

