Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.12% of Amalgamated Financial worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $594.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,245 shares of company stock valued at $136,933 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

